Cascadia Blooms grows premium, organic high-CBD hemp flower in Oregon. We started in 2017 with the idea of solving problems in agriculture and in the hemp business: we’re a team of tech entrepreneurs and farming experts. Our current focus is producing the highest-grade hemp products, specializing in supplying CBD flower tops. All of our products are full-spectrum, and carefully and rigorously tested. Our flowers are checked for sizing, appearance and any signs of damage or contaminant. In addition to cannabinoid and terpene profiles, we lab-test each batch for mold, yeast and pesticides. From growing to shipping, we ensure that the utmost care is taken of each hemp flower, resulting in the high-quality product that our customers love. Our hemp is grown in Oregon, complying with the most stringent licencing and testing policies in the United States. We grow organically (which means no pesticides, GMOs, or other contaminants) and nothing is chemically processed. Cascadia Blooms is founded on the basis of excellent collaboration: our farmers are integral to the success of our product and we are proud to support them and their families. We work with the best in the industry and we are committed to providing the highest quality CBD hemp flowers for our consumers.