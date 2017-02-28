About this product

There really is no better like-sounding name in the game. When this aroma hits your pallet it is almost as if you were harvesting the grapefruits yourself - strong citrus tones with a flavor that brings you into bliss! This sativa style hybrid is a fan favorite, as well as one of our most treasured cuts around the facility. This beauty has been with us for over 6 years, refining terpenes every day of her existence. Truly a step ahead of the competition's - this is The GrapeFruit to grab!



Common Testing: 20%-27% THC