About this product

Great tasting, strain specific cannabis tincture made with CASCADIA herbals™ proprietary Ultra-Cold method. CASCADIA herbals™ tinctures are predominately organic glycerin based with a small amount of organic cane alcohol reserved to help absorption. These tinctures can be held under the tongue for fast acting sublingual absorption with an effect similar to smoking or vaping. They can also simply be swallowed or added to your favorite food or beverage for a slower, longer lasting onset. High Vibes !



• Strain Specific

• Amazing Taste

• Discreet, easy dose dropper bottle

• No added flavors

• Easy Sublingual Absorption

• Fast Acting

• Made with organic ingredients

• Clean, safe consumption method.



Serving Size: 20 Drops = .5 ml = 5 mg CBD / 2.5 mg THC

40 Servings per Bottle

200 mg Cannabanoids CBD/THC per 20 ml bottle



Ingredients: Organic Glycerin, Organic Cane Alcohol, Organic Soy Lecithin, CASCADIA herbals™ Ultra-Cold Mother Tincture



CASCADIA herbals™

www.cascadiaherbals.com

https://www.instagram.com/cascadiaherbals/