  Skunk Haze
Hybrid

74 reviews

Skunk Haze

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 74 reviews

Skunk Haze

Skunk Haze by Mr. Nice Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid with Skunk and Haze heritage. This strain is appreciated for its medicinal value, and is often used for hash production. Grows are successful both indoors and outdoors, flowering between 9 and 11 weeks.

Effects

56 people reported 473 effects
Relaxed 76%
Focused 53%
Happy 51%
Creative 35%
Uplifted 35%
Stress 46%
Pain 39%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 26%
Muscle spasms 16%
Dry mouth 28%
Dizzy 10%
Dry eyes 10%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

74

CBDWonderland
Member since 2015
CBD Skunk haze 7% THC 10% CBD Leave me functional and focus. Smooth light buzz. Mostly felt in the upper body, equally upper torso/shoulders and head. Very very relaxing, makes you forget what anxiety or stress is. After 45 min a mild sleepiness kick in if inactive. In the action I did not feel any...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
kasperblack
Member since 2015
Skunk haze is without a doubt the worlds sexiest smelling flower. The journey is clear minded, focused, and subtly mind expanding. Great CBD strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
mac10452001
Member since 2014
This is Better than focus factor and morphine ! , Eating or vaping this spicy flower helped me put the pain on hold for 4 hours and gave me a crisp clean clear headed focus that got me thru a tough semester in college with an outcome of three A's and an B
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
hooleo
Member since 2015
This is one of my favorite daytime strains. The buzz is clear headed, and doesn't make me feel impaired. It's a smooth, mellow, functional buzz that just takes the edge off of my worries. It lightens the mood for me. The munchies take a long time to hit, and a small snack does the trick. By all ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Vuki63
Member since 2016
Skunk Haze with high CBD is one of the best daytime strains in my cupboard. It provides good pain relief and a sense of well being without the impairment. I use it at work and it leaves me functional and relatively pain free for a few hours. I rotate through using several CBD rich strains to preven...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain
Skunk Haze
First strain child
Frank's Gift
child
Second strain child
Banana Kush
child

Products with Skunk Haze

