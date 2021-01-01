About this product

A cross between Brazilian Sativa Landrace and South Indian Indica. Among the most famous strains on the planet, this is original White Widow with potent effects of both euphoria and energy. The combination of Sativa and Indica is perfect to relax both mind and body. Very, very potent.

Grower: Wolf Kind Organics

Top-shelf, small batch, organic, sun-grown, mountain air breathing cannabis from Southern Oregon