Our full-spectrum hemp extract helps your fur babies re-balance their systems naturally, so they can stay healthy and happy. Made with USDA organic hemp extract, it contains the full range of cannabinoids, including CBD, CBG, CBC & THC (<3%). Never any additives and always third-party tested for safety. Treat your dog or cat today!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are retired first responders with over 30 years of experience with human and animal rescue. Dogs are our passion, and we are actively involved in animal rescue across the country and around the world. We founded Casper's Oil to ensure that our fur babies and yours receive the highest quality product to live their best lives. A portion of every purchase you make helps animal rescues and shelters. If you are or know of a rescue or shelter that can use our help, please reach out and let us know.