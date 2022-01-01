Our CBD Salve provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to heal the skin and underlying muscles and joints from damage. The salve contains vitamins, minerals and amino acids, which are produced naturally in the plant. Our Salve also has a variety of additional beneficial ingredients such as Lavender and Eucalyptus contributing to the overall therapeutic effects. The synergy of these ingredients help the CBD molecules penetrate deeper into tissues and aid in targeted pain relief.



Key benefits:



- Crafted from organically grown cannabinoid-rich hemp

- Broad spectrum CBD Oil with all included cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant (besides THC)

- Nano-technology for maximum absorption and bioavailability

- 100% THC Free

- Pharmaceutical grade

- 3rd Party Laboratory Tested



Ingredients: THC-Free Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, MCT Oil, Beeswax, Lavender Oil, Eucalyptus Oil



- Jar Size: 1 oz. (27 g)

- Servings per Container: 25

- 20 mg per serving