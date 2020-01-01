 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  CBD 4U
CBD 4U

Explore the CBD 4U Advantage

CBD 4U 750mg Softgels
CBD 4U 500mg Magic Mint Tincture
About CBD 4U

At the base of all our products stands our organically grown Cannabinoid-Rich Hemp. The oil from our specially cultivated hemp strain has a high concentration of CBD and combined with the other synergistic compounds of our plants makes it the best CBD oil on the market. This valuable resource is then processed in our GMP certified facility, where we use a proprietary nano-technology, which gives our products a higher bioavailability than that of standard products, providing you with a far more potent product. After our oil is extracted, we use a patented process to remove all residual THC from our products, we end up with a 100% THC-free CBD product. Before we release our products to our customers, all of our products undergo rigorous testing to assure they are free from any kind of contamination and have accurate CBD levels.

