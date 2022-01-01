Our CBD Capsules are packed with our proprietary nanoemulsion technology which encapsulates the active CBD compounds in nano-sized emulsions. The average size of nanoemulsion CBD oil droplets is between up to 200 times smaller than the industry standard. This smaller size leads to much higher absorption in the blood and, therefore, results in extremely high bioavailability. Because of this, less nanoemulsion CBD oil is needed to produce the same results as regular CBD oil. This is our most potent product.



Key benefits:



- Crafted from organically grown cannabinoid-rich hemp

- Broad spectrum CBD Oil with all included cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant (besides THC)

- Nano-technology for maximum absorption and bioavailability

- 100% THC Free

- Pharmaceutical grade

- 3rd Party Laboratory Tested



Ingredients: THC-Free Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Polysorbate Emulsifiers MCT Oil, Beta Caryophyllene, Gelatin Shell



- Container Size: 30 Capsules

- Servings per Container: 30

- 25 mg per serving