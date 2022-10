Creamy and never greasy, our CBD topical cream is made with organic and terpene-rich hemp oil. Enjoy the soothing effects of top-quality non-GMO hemp oil, with ultra-concentrated CBD content (250mg per unit). And, since we lab test each batch, rest easy knowing there are no heavy metals or insecticides present—just healthy dollops of relief. Think of this 1 oz version as your travel-size.