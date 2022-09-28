"Soothing music can help you feel more relaxed. Since our company ‘American Shaman’ is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world, it seemed a perfect fit to connect with John Two-Hawks and his healing brand of music. This “American Shaman” album is a merge of two ancient healing modalities — music and plant wellness. With that in mind, it was our intention that you find peace and relaxation in this creative endeavor.



John Two-Hawks is an internationally acclaimed recording artist, author and activist whose Grammy® and Emmy® nominated, Platinum Award winning music has been featured in movies by Fox Searchlight, films by HBO, and programs by The History Channel. From the start, John recognized the power music holds to help human beings transcend their differences and heal. It is with this knowledge in hand that Two-Hawks has always created his music and shared its message with his global fan-base. John has always believed that if we all use our gifts in a way that plants seeds of hope and love, one day we will realize the dream of a world where diverse cultures and nations can heal, and share the planet in peace with one another. With his music and his words, he has reached into a hurting world, sharing the healing power of love, compassion and humility. Of mixed ancestry, Two-Hawks has always held fast to his Oglala Lakota Sioux lineage and culture, and it is from this place that the soul of the music he creates and breathes to life is born."