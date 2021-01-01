About this product

With a delicious Punch of flavor, you're sure to feel like you're on a Tropical vacation with this! Our CBD Clearomizer is pre-loaded with the highest quality of hemp oil available containing high amounts of CBD (Cannabidiol), 100% Natural & Pure CO2 Extract! Itʼs 100% Organic, Gluten Free, Non GMO Hemp and has No Heavy Metals or Insecticides. Batch tested using Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography.