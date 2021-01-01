About this product

Description

Our CBD Anti-Aging Moisturizer is a light, silky cream formulated to firm, lift and moisturize the skin and reduce the signs of aging day or night. It includes the highest quality CBD hemp oil, along with a delicate blend of herbal extracts and anti-aging properties to combat the earliest signs of aging.



Our original formula contains ingredients that have been proven to provide the following benefits. We took this formula and improved it by adding 6mg of CBD.



• An ultra-hydrating formula; skin retains moisture throughout the day and night when applied in the AM/PM.

• Absorbs quickly

• Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

• Paraben Free



CBD BioCare Difference:



Our CBD supplier is one of the largest, US based, 100% federally legal producer and distributor, of the highest quality medicinal hemp in the United States. Unlike other CBD extracts, derived from the stalk alone, our CBD comes from the whole plant, including flowers and leaves. Experience the difference with CBD BioCare, the name you can trust.



Ingredients:



Purified Water, Pamitoyl Tripeptide -1, Tetrapeptide -7, Butylene Glycol, Jojoba Oil, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Glyceryl Stearate, Peg 100, Dimeticone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Lavandula Stoechas extract, Cannabis Sativa, Polisorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hyzelene Glycol.



FDA Disclosure:



The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.