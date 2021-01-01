About this product

his CBD BioSkinCare Apple Stem Cell Rejuvenation Cream is packed with Apple Stem Cells, formulated to promote both vitality and longevity in our skin’s stem cells.



Our original formula contains ingredients that have been proven to provide the following benefits. We took this formula and improved it by adding 6mg of CBD.



• Promotes new, healthy skin cell formation and increases skin cell longevity.

• Prevents age related skin degradation.

• The longer you use this cream, the better results you’ll receive.

• Helps improve skin elasticity and firmness

• For optimal results use twice a day.



CBD BioCare Difference:



Our CBD supplier is the only large scale, US based, 100% federally legal producer and distributor, of the highest quality medicinal hemp in the United States. Unlike other CBD extracts, derived from the stalk alone, our CBD comes from the whole plant, including flowers and leaves. Experience the difference with CBD BioCare, the name you can trust.



Ingredients:



Purified Water, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil , Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Sodium Lactate,Stearic Acid, Steareth-20, Alpha Arbutin, Triethanolamine, Niacinamide, Panthenol, Xanthan Gum, Fragrance, Glycyrrhiza Uralensis (Licorice) Root Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Cannabis Sativa, Benzoic Acid, EDTA, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Acorbyl Phosphate (Vitamin C), Malus Domestica Fruit Cell Culture (Stem Cell)Extract,Lecithin, Retinyl Palmitate (Vitamin A), Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E).



FDA Disclosure:



The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.