This product is a CBD Neck Décolleté Anti Aging Cream and ultra-firming, moisturizing cream that targets the specific needs of the delicate skin around the neck and chest. This super smooth neck and décolleté cream contains a special blend of CBD to provide healing properties to help disguise the signs of aging.



Our non-greasy formula is bound to become a staple in your daily skin care routine. Our original formula contains ingredients that have been proven to provide the following benefits. We took this formula and improved it by adding 6mg of CBD.



• Helps restore softness and firmness.

• Boost your skin’s elasticity from age and sun damage.

• Increases your skin’s hydration and suppleness.

• Visibly tightens and lifts the skin.

• Skin will look and feel smoother.



CBD BioCare Difference:



Our CBD supplier is one of the only large scale, US based, 100% federally legal producer and distributor, of the highest quality medicinal hemp in the United States. Unlike other CBD extracts, derived from the stalk alone, our CBD comes from the whole plant, including flowers and leaves. Experience the difference with CBD BioCare, the name you can trust.



Ingredients:



Purified Water, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Isopropyl Myristate, Palmitoyl Oligopeptide, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Acrylates / Steareth-20 Methacrylate Copolymer, Dimethicone, Olet-12, Silanetriol, Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Canola Oil, Squalane, Shea Butter, Oleyl Ester, Dioleyl Tocopheryl Methylsilanol, Oleyl Alcohol, PEG-8, Dimethicone, Octyldodecanol, Fragrance, Iris Pallida Leaf Cell Extract, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Caprylyl Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate, EDTA, Nymphaea Caerulea Leaf Cell Extract, Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Peel Oil, Cannabis Sativa, Citrus Aurantiu, Dulcis (orange) Oil, Retinyl Palmitate (Vitamin A), Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E).



FDA Disclosure:



The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.