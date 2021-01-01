About this product

CBD BioSkinCare’s Night Rejuvenating Cream is formulated to be ultra-hydrating as an overnight facial cream, infused with a special blend of botanicals and Cannabidiol (CBD) that moisturizes the skin for a smoother, lasting result. This cream goes to work when you go to sleep. Wake up feeling revitalized.



Our original formula contains ingredients that have been proven to provide the following benefits. We took that formula and improved it by adding 6mg of CBD.



• Renews skin while you sleep.

• Accelerates surface cell regeneration.

• Rich, silky, non-greasy texture.

• Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for smoother skin.

• Smooths your skin and improves softness.



CBD BioCare Difference:



Our CBD supplier is one of the only large scale, US based, 100% federally legal producer and distributor, of the highest quality medicinal hemp in the United States. Unlike other CBD extracts, derived from the stalk alone, our CBD comes from the whole plant, including flowers and leaves. Experience the difference with CBD BioCare, the name you can trust.



Ingredients:



Water (Aqua), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Glycerin, Dipeptide Diaminobutyroyl Benzylamide Diacetate, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyl Dimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Behenyl Alcohol, Malus Domestica Fruit Cell Culture Extract, Sodium Stearate, Shea Butter Ethyl Esters, Propanediol “Zemea”, Cetyl Alcohol, Cannabis Sativa, Phenoxyethanol, Pentylene Glycol, Kojic Acid, Isohexadecane, Cetearyl Glucoside, Ethylhexylglycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Polysorbate-60, Caprylyl Glycol, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Tocopherol, Copper Amino Acid Chelate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Lecithin, Fragrance (Parfum), Xanthan Gum, Squalane, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Mango (Mangifera Indica) Butter, Hydrogenated Moringa Oil Esters, Cetearyl Olivate, Glyceryl Linoleate, Sorbitan Olivate, Lonicera Caprifolium (Honeysuckle) Flower Extract, Glyceryl Linolenate, Citric Acid



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.