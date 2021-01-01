About this product

Our CBD BioSkinCare Daily Skin Cream is an anti-aging rock star when it comes to revitalizing your skin for a radiant, youthful glow. This quick-absorbing CBD nourishing daily skin cream formula delivers balanced moisture leaving skin fresh, soft, and satisfied.



Our original formula contains ingredients that have been proven to provide the following benefits. We took this formula and improved it by adding 6mg of CBD.



• Helps protect the skin from daytime dehydration and environmental irritants.

• Daily energizers help to amplify the skin’s natural ability to look healthy, awake and alive.

• This product helps condition the skin for a healthier look and feel.

• Helps improve firmness and elasticity

• Infused with CBD to fight inflammation.



CBD BioCare Difference:



Our CBD supplier is the only large scale, US based, 100% federally legal producer and distributor, of the highest quality medicinal hemp in the United States. Unlike other CBD extracts, derived from the stalk alone, our CBD comes from the whole plant, including flowers and leaves. Experience the difference with CBD BioCare, the name you can trust.



Ingredients:



Water (Aqua), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Propanediol “Zemea”, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5, Shea Butter Ethyl Esters, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyl Dimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Behenyl Alcohol, Sodium Stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Cannabis Sativa, Hemp Seed Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Kojic Acid, Isohexadecane, Cetearyl Glucoside, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Polysorbate-60, Caprylyl Glycol, Tocopherol, Rhododendron Ferrugineum Leaf Cell Culture Extract, Isomalt, Silicon Oxide, Disodium EDTA, Titanium Dioxide, Lecithin, Iron Oxide (CI#77491), Fragrance (Parfum), Cetearyl Olivate, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Sorbitan Olivate, Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Root Extract, Panthenol (Pro-Vitamin B5), Sodium Benzoate, Juglans Nigra (Black Walnut) Leaf Extract, Citric Acid



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.