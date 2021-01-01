About this product

CBD is an amazing plant extract, especially for aiding people with muscle, nerve and joint pain when used topically. Our 1oz pain balm is so popular we decided to double it by offering the 1oz bottle. This cream is packed with ingredients from nature that are known to help fight inflammation. Not only is it infused with 60 mg of full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) but also it contains 10% Emu Oil, Arnica Montana Flower, Squalane, Aloe and Boswellia Serrata Extract which are all ingredients that help fight inflammation naturally. All these ingredients are packed into a pain balm that soothes upon contact. In addition, this pain balm is also assisting people with wound care and skin problems.



Ingredients:



Purified Water, Emu Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Squalane, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Etheylene Glycol Distearate, Menthol, Cetyl Phosphate, Hemp Derived Cannabinoids, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Boswellia Serrata Extract, Allantoin, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E).