Two ingredients. 99% Pure CBD Isolate and Superior Organic Virgin Coconut Oil.



Two purposes. Use it as lube or use it as massage oil. Our dual purposed lube will please all parties involved. Because of the natural lubrication from the coconut oil you can explore the delicate sensations that result when oil and friction mix.



Achieve the slippery slickness of maximum wetness when you slide into the DM's of whatever fine specimen tugs on your sweet spot. If your pursuits leave you with positive approval, the DM's won't be the best place you've slid in.



Our Lewd Glue CBD Lube uses a coconut oil base. For that reason, it is NOT compatible with latex protection. Within minutes, any type of oil will cause latex to deteriorate rapidly and break. It is advised that you utilize other methods of safe love or stick to foreplay.



It takes time for CBD to be absorbed ~ 15 to 30 minutes. Because of this, it is highly recommended that you save the CBD lube for prolonged and passionate sessions to maximize the intensity of your pleasure. You won't regret a night filled with teasing & temptations.