Contains
00.04% delta-9-THC
21.03% CBDa
23.96% Total Cannabinoids
Banana Bread is littered with chunky nugs that radiate a greaty earthy and fruity aroma for your nose to appreciate.
Build your stash with this bakery fresh strain to complement any mix of herbs.
You can remain confident that our Banana Bread is organic, natural, vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free.
The primary terpenes present in this strain are myrcene with a touch of alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, and a handful of supporting terpenes.
Terpenes are the flavor of hemp!
Grown in Las Vegas, Nevada.
