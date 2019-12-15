500mg CBD Oil with No Flavor & No Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code
About this product
500mg CBD Oil - $40
1,000mg CBD Oil - $60
1,500mg CBD Oil - $80
Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle.
99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect.
All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base.
3rd party lab tested.
This product contains NO FLAVORING and NO TERPENES. Ideal for pets.
99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect.
About this brand
CBD Delight LLC
Simple, natural, and pure ingredients. CBD oil that is manufactured in a commercial kitchen in Valparaiso, IN. CBD Delight specializes in craft terpene blends using recipes inspired by cannabis strains. All our products are 3rd party lab tested by ProVerde Labs.
Our oils are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. The primary reason we focus on CBD with Terpenes instead of full spectrum oil is reproducibility. Full spectrum tinctures are comparatively unreliable because the ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes varies between every single batch. We curate our menu with an attention for the individual needs of our customers. The flavors we use are all natural and chosen to mix with the flavor of our terpenes. The end result is an easy to tolerate flavor compared to the bitter flavor of full spectrum tinctures.
Our lotions are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. We crafted our terpene blend with a sole focus on improving the absorption and relief properties of CBD. The recipe we use is entirely created from our experience experimenting with terpenes since January, 2018.
