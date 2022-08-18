About this product
Organically grown OTTO II stout hemp flower grown in Boulder, Colorado rolled in RAW organic 109mm cone.
This OTTO II stout contains over 10.311% CBD-a, 0.288% Δ9-THC packed in RAW Pre-Roll cones.
This pre-roll is special with flavor enhanced isolate 95% purity that will get you laid back in matter of minutes.
