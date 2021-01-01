Loading…
CBD Hempindica

CBD Infused Wheatgrass Powder (SHOTS)

CBD Hempindica's 300mg Organic Wheatgrass Powder (Shots). Wheatgrass is an excellent source of nutrition including vitamins and minerals. Our Wheatgrass powder is 30x stronger than tray grown wheatgrass shots.

Supports overall Health and Wellness
Supports healthy immune and detoxification process
Supports Body Alkalinity
Helps achieve recommended daily servings of fruits and veggies
Infused with 300mg CBD, 10mg CBD per shot of wheatgrass
