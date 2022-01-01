• ZERO THC



HOW TO USE



• Sublingual: Shake well before use. Place 1 dropper under tongue for 1 minute swallow leftover liquid. (Or use desired dosage)



• Edible: and flavorless, put 1 full dropper on food or protein shakes and smoothies. (Or use desired dosage)



• VAPE: May be used as vape additive. Add 1 part tincture with 3 parts favorite e-liquid. Shake Well.



INGREDIENTS: CBD & MCT OIL



1,000mg Tincture per 30ml Bottle | 33.3+mg per ml