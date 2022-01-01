CBD Tinctures are one of the most popular products due to their versatility. Our CBD tinctures are designed to be flavorless whether mixing or taking directly. Recommended to place directly under your tongue sublingually for an optimal experience.



HOW TO USE



• Sublingual: Shake well before use. Place 1 dropper under tongue for 1 minute swallow leftover liquid. (Or use desired dosage)



• Edible: and flavorless, put 1 full dropper on food or protein shakes and smoothies. (Or use desired dosage)



• VAPE: May be used as vape additive. Add 1 part tincture with 3 parts favorite e-liquid. Shake Well.



• ZERO THC



• INGREDIENTS: CBD & MCT OIL



5,000mg Tincture per 30ml Bottle | 166.7+mg per ml