DIRECTIONS



Apply lotion to problem areas on skin using 1-2 pumps and increasing based on your skin’s reaction. Use every 4-6 hours or as needed. Do not apply on open wounds.



300mg INGREDIENTS



Water, Distearyldimonium Chloride (from vegetable), Glycerin (from vegetable), Isopropyl Myristate (from coconut oil), Cetyl Alcohol (from palm oil), Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides (from Coconut oil), Cannabis Sativa (hemp) seed oil, Cannabidiol (hemp), Polyglyceryl-3-Distreatate (Coconut Oil), Butyrospermum parkii (Shea Butter), Benzyl Alcohol, Triethanolamine