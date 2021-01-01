CBD Living
CBD Living Soap is made from 100% natural ingredients and coconut oil, and is infused with nano-CBD for easy absorption.
CBD Living Soap is 100% vegan-friendly and will refresh and rejuvenate your senses. Each bar is infused with 60mg of nano-CBD to harness its healing and anti-inflammatory properties.
