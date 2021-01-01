About this product

CBD Living Bath Bombs will enhance your bath-time ritual. Relax with 100 mg of CBD, invigorating scents and natural moisturizers that will leave your skin feeling soft.



Utilizing our Proprietary Skin Retention Technology allows nutrients to better penetrate the layers of the skin, and stay on the skin longer, for lasting relief.

Refreshing Coconut Lime unites with Cucumber, Juniper Berry and Sea Buckthorn to send your senses on a tropical vacation.