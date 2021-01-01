CBD Living
About this product
CBD Living Loose Leaf Teas are a convenient, delicious way to enjoy your daily dose of CBD. Each serving of Berry Black Tea is infused with 7.5mg of nano-CBD for maximum bioavailability. One 2oz. package of Berry Black Tea contains 150mg of CBD. Each individual serving of tea contains 7.5mg of CBD.Â Berry Black Tea contains: Organic Assam Black Tea Organic Dried Black Currants Organic Blackberry Extract Full Spectrum Hemp Extract 150mg of CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!