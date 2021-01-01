About this product

CBD Living Loose Leaf Teas are a convenient, delicious way to enjoy your daily dose of CBD. Each serving of Berry Black Tea is infused with 7.5mg of nano-CBD for maximum bioavailability. One 2oz. package of Berry Black Tea contains 150mg of CBD. Each individual serving of tea contains 7.5mg of CBD.Â Berry Black Tea contains: Organic Assam Black Tea Organic Dried Black Currants Organic Blackberry Extract Full Spectrum Hemp Extract 150mg of CBD