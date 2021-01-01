About this product

Relax and unwind with a cup of CBD Living Loose Leaf Tea. Available in five mouthwatering flavors, CBD Living Loose Leaf Tea combines 250 mg of organic nano CBD with the highest-quality organic tea leaves and can be served hot or cold.



Utilizing our Proprietary Self-Emulsifying delivery system increases bioavailability, meaning you absorb more CBD into your system, faster.



CBD Living Chai Turmeric Loose Leaf Tea will energize your taste buds with spicy notes of black peppercorn, orange peel and cinnamon chips. This flavor is caffeine-free.