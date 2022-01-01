Get your daily dose of CBD with an added boost of energy with CBD Living Energy Tincture. The delicious Mixed Berry tincture is sugar-free, so you can enjoy the focusing effects of Coenzyme Q10 and the calming effects of CBD without the sugar rush (and subsequent crash).



In addition to Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, B6 and B12, CBD Living Energy Tincture also contains 100% Daily Value of Folate and Biotin, and 50 mg of Choline.



CBD Living’s Proprietary Self Emulsifying Technology allows oil soluble nutrients, including our broad spectrum CBD, to be delivered in an oil formulation. As soon as the oil hits the stomach’s aqueous media, a water soluble micelle structure is formed with a particle size of <100 nanometers. The droplets are carried from the lymphatic system directly to the bloodstream for fast, sustained relief.