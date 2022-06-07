CBD Living offers convenient suppositories containing 50mg of full-spectrum CBD. CBD is infused into a PCCA MBK Fatty Acid base to offer maximum therapeutic benefit and easy insertion.



CBD Living Suppositories are produced with nano-CBD technology, making the CBD highly bioavailable and easily absorbable. The convenient suppository allows for error-free dosing and may be cut in half if a lower dose is desired.



CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid and will not alter your mental status.

CBD Living’s Suppositories contain 50mg of CBD.



The following ingredients are contained in each suppository:



PCCA MBK Fatty Acid Base

Proprietary Full-Spectrum Nano-CBD (50mg of CBD per suppository)

Each box of CBD Living Suppositories contains 10 – 50 mg suppositories.