About this product
CBD Living offers convenient suppositories containing 50mg of full-spectrum CBD. CBD is infused into a PCCA MBK Fatty Acid base to offer maximum therapeutic benefit and easy insertion.
CBD Living Suppositories are produced with nano-CBD technology, making the CBD highly bioavailable and easily absorbable. The convenient suppository allows for error-free dosing and may be cut in half if a lower dose is desired.
CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid and will not alter your mental status.
CBD Living’s Suppositories contain 50mg of CBD.
The following ingredients are contained in each suppository:
PCCA MBK Fatty Acid Base
Proprietary Full-Spectrum Nano-CBD (50mg of CBD per suppository)
Each box of CBD Living Suppositories contains 10 – 50 mg suppositories.
About this brand
CBD Living
Driven by our interest in the global hemp industry, we spent our early days lab-testing claims on other company’s products. After noticing gaps between what people were advertising and the level of expertise that companies where bringing, we decided to create CBD Living to push the envelope on the science of CBD. First established in 2013 and headquartered in Corona, California, CBD Living has grown to reach stores all over the world, providing people with products far superior than any other hemp-derived CBD product on the market.