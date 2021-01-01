About this product

CBD Living Soap is made from 100% natural ingredients and coconut oil that will refresh and rejuvenate your senses.



Utilizing our Proprietary Skin Retention Technology allows nutrients to better penetrate the layers of the skin, and stay on the skin longer, for lasting relief.



Relaxing Lavender fuses with Jasmine, Clove, Lemon and Ylang-Ylang to reduce stress and promote a good night’s sleep.