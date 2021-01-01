About this product

Based in Roseburg, Oregon, Root Origins creates safe, affordable and convenient hemp extract products to address a range of health issues, from joint and muscle pain to inflammation illness, anxiety, sleep problems and more. With a wide array of benefits, Root Origins CBD and Full Spectrum products balance and restore a variety of systems to optimum health and performance. Our products are engineered using all-natural ingredients with no artificial chemicals. Our innovative nanotized oral sprays for Day & Night have 10X the absorption compared to traditional CBD oil products on the market!



Our customers – like all Root Origins team members – have learned to respect and fortify their bodies with only the purest organic foods, beverages and supplements. Accordingly, Root Origins company culture is committed to ‘Seed to Shelf’ transparency and traceability…true to the nature we support!