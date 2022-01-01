Benefits of Tincture Oil – 1500mg

CBD Nutrition Online has introduced a new way of ingesting CBD Oil orally with the help of this Tincture Oil.



Our Full Spectrum CBD Tincture Oil is a liquid extract of active organic ingredient (CBD) infused with essential nutrients. Derived from naturally grown Cannabis plant grown in the USA, this pure 1500mg full spectrum CBD tincture oil does not produce any psychoactive effect on the user. The purest form of CBD oil ensures to serve you with loads of therapeutic benefits every day. Specifically formulated to promote overall health, taking this tincture in the correct form ensures quick absorption of essential nutrients and minerals. The Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) present in this oil is a unique form of healthy fat that offers a wide range of health benefits including weight management.



This hemp based CBD oil in the tincture form is 100% THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) free. This tincture bottle is power-packed with all the essential nutrients that are required to promote an optimum health and wellness. This tincture oil 1500mg is not only easy to use; you can also carry the bottle along anywhere to ensure you never miss a dose!



Key Features:

- 100% THC free.

- Power-packed with healthy, vital nutrients and goodness of the purest form of hemp extract.

- Promotes overall health and wellness.

- Each product is carefully derived from of the purest form of CBD organically grown in the USA

- This product is manufactured in the laboratories under expert supervision.

- Formulated from Hemp oil, MCTs Oil, and Full Spectrum Hemp Extract