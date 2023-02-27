About this product
Soothe tight muscles with a quick and easy natural pain reliever. Available in (1oz) 250mg, (4oz) 500mg, and (4oz) 1000mg.Ingredients: Canna extracts from cannabis, organic aloe leaf juice, meadowfoam seed oil, camphor bark oil, menthol crystals, capsicum fruit oleoresin, white sweet basil leaf oil, black pepper oil, Roman chamomile flower oil, German chamomile flower oil,cinnamon leaf oil, citronella oil, eucalyptus leaf oil, helichrysum flower oil, ginger root, pink grapefruit peel oil, juniper berry oil, lemongrass oil, peppermint oil, pine needle oil, ravensara leaf oil, spearmint oil, wild oregano oil,, glycerin, tetrasodium, glutamate diacetate, organic alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, triethanolamine, witch hazel water.
CBD Plus USA
Are you looking for a safer, more natural way to relieve pain? CBD might be what you're missing. The legalization of cannabidiol has provided the opportunity to seek treatment for stress-related, or physical, ailments in an organic way. If you're tired of your medication not getting the job done, you've come to the right place.
