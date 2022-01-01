Royal Vibes premium Arnica & Hemp Oil is 100% pure and organic is the ultimate massage oil and is a great addition to any plant-based medicine chest.



Ingredients



Hempseed oil is created by cold pressing the seeds found in the fruit of the cannabis sativa plant, using minimal processing, applied pressure and low temperature conditions.



Hemp seed oil has a negligible concentration of THC but is rich in fatty acids, nutrients and other bioactive compounds which have endless uses. Hemp seed oil has been known to boost immunity and serves as a healthy skin and hair routine. It can ease inflammation, tension and muscle aches and can even contribute to body detoxification. We are proud to say that this product contains 50% pure hemp seed oil.



Arnica Oil is 100% pure organic and is believed to improve blood circulation. This can trigger a self-healing reaction in the body. In addition, Arnica has natural antibacterial properties.