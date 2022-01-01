Description



Broad-Spectrum CBD is packed into an easy to swallow and vegan-friendly soft gel capsule to offer the ultimate convenience. Contained in a small hand sized child-proof container, the bottle is perfect for taking to work, the gym or travelling.



SERVING & USAGE



CBD’s effects are highly individual. Serving sizes can range from 25-200 mg. To find the amount of CBD that’s right for you, start with one soft gel (25 mg), wait two hours, and increase as needed.



Strength: 25 mg per soft gel



Container: 30 soft gels per bottle / 750mg per bottle



Spectrum: Broad



THC: Less than 0.3%