Broad-Spectrum CBD is packed into an easy to swallow and vegan-friendly soft gel capsule to offer the ultimate convenience. Contained in a small hand sized child-proof container, the bottle is perfect for taking to work, the gym or travelling.
SERVING & USAGE
CBD’s effects are highly individual. Serving sizes can range from 25-200 mg. To find the amount of CBD that’s right for you, start with one soft gel (25 mg), wait two hours, and increase as needed.
Strength: 25 mg per soft gel
Container: 30 soft gels per bottle / 750mg per bottle
Spectrum: Broad
THC: Less than 0.3%
Royal Vibes Cannabis
Royal Vibes is a holistically focused, online dispensary who carries 100% hemp derived THC compounds. In addition, we carry CBD, natural and organic products that have that have the potential to enhance and accommodate every lifestyle.