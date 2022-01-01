The creme of the crop when it comes to Hemp Bud. Our Delta 10 THC Asteroids are similar to Moon Rocks but have a specialized white frosted kief blend that delivers quick-hitting effects that last. This Sativa-dominant strain provides more uplifting affects you can enjoy during the day compared to indica driven varieties.



Key Features



A blend of CBD+CBG kief and CBN isolate

Sativa dominant strain that’s perfect for daytime use

No chemical additives

Do not operate heavy machinery after smoking Delta 10 THC Asteroids

This product may cause psychoactive affects

Delta 10 THC Asteroids and order yours today!



Sour Space Candy Strain Information:

Type: Sativa dominant hybrid

Lineage: Sour Tsunami x ERB

Aroma: Citrus, Tangy, Sour

Feeling: Uplifted, Energy



Cannabinoid Profile & Potency levels:

180 MG/G CBD

110 MG/G CBN

270 MG/G Δ10

39 MG/G Δ8

Below 0.110% Total THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)

No detectable delta-9 THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)



2.3 mg per g Caryophyllene

1.6 mg per g Myrcene

1.5 mg per g Bisabolol

1.2 mg per g Humulene

0.9 mg per g Guaiol