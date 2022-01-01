About this product
The creme of the crop when it comes to Hemp Bud. Our Delta 10 THC Asteroids are similar to Moon Rocks but have a specialized white frosted kief blend that delivers quick-hitting effects that last. This Sativa-dominant strain provides more uplifting affects you can enjoy during the day compared to indica driven varieties.
Key Features
A blend of CBD+CBG kief and CBN isolate
Sativa dominant strain that’s perfect for daytime use
No chemical additives
Do not operate heavy machinery after smoking Delta 10 THC Asteroids
This product may cause psychoactive affects
Sour Space Candy Strain Information:
Type: Sativa dominant hybrid
Lineage: Sour Tsunami x ERB
Aroma: Citrus, Tangy, Sour
Feeling: Uplifted, Energy
Cannabinoid Profile & Potency levels:
180 MG/G CBD
110 MG/G CBN
270 MG/G Δ10
39 MG/G Δ8
Below 0.110% Total THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)
No detectable delta-9 THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)
2.3 mg per g Caryophyllene
1.6 mg per g Myrcene
1.5 mg per g Bisabolol
1.2 mg per g Humulene
0.9 mg per g Guaiol
About this brand
Royal Vibes Cannabis
Royal Vibes is a holistically focused, online dispensary who carries 100% hemp derived THC compounds. In addition, we carry CBD, natural and organic products that have that have the potential to enhance and accommodate every lifestyle.