DELTA 8 THC MOON ROCKS BLUNTS contain 1 gram (310 MG) of premium Delta 8 THC Infused Industrial Hemp Moon Rocks filled in a natural flavor hemp wrap. No tobacco, synthetics or additives are in the hemp blunt wraps.



These products may cause intoxicating and or psychoactive effects.



DELTA 8 Gassy Orange Zest Flower Strain Information:

Type: Sativa dominant hybrid

Lineage: Clementine x Green Gas

Aroma: Orange, Earthy

Effect: Energy, creative, focus.



Cannabinoid Profile & Potency levels:

9.63% CBD

31.46% Delta-8 THC

0.206% Total THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)



Safety Tests:

Pesticides - PASS

Microbials - PASS

Mycotoxins - PASS

Heavy Metals - PASS

Foreign Matter - PASS