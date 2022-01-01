About this product
DELTA 8 THC MOON ROCKS BLUNTS contain 1 gram (310 MG) of premium Delta 8 THC Infused Industrial Hemp Moon Rocks filled in a natural flavor hemp wrap. No tobacco, synthetics or additives are in the hemp blunt wraps.
These products may cause intoxicating and or psychoactive effects.
DELTA 8 Gassy Orange Zest Flower Strain Information:
Type: Sativa dominant hybrid
Lineage: Clementine x Green Gas
Aroma: Orange, Earthy
Effect: Energy, creative, focus.
Cannabinoid Profile & Potency levels:
9.63% CBD
31.46% Delta-8 THC
0.206% Total THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)
Safety Tests:
Pesticides - PASS
Microbials - PASS
Mycotoxins - PASS
Heavy Metals - PASS
Foreign Matter - PASS
About this brand
Royal Vibes Cannabis
Royal Vibes is a holistically focused, online dispensary who carries 100% hemp derived THC compounds. In addition, we carry CBD, natural and organic products that have that have the potential to enhance and accommodate every lifestyle.