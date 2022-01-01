DELTA O HEMP KIEF JOINTS contain 1 GRAM of THC-O ACETATE INFUSED HEMP FLOWER and are filled in an organic RAW KING SIZE CONE then dusted with an award-winning kief coating on the outside. This is a must try and you can definitely smell the garlic coming from this THC-O Acetate infused strain!



These products may cause intoxicating and or psychoactive effects.



CBD Flower Information:

Type: Indica leaning hybrid

Lineage: Jazzy Garlic OG

Aroma: Dank, Kush, Garlic

Feeling: Relief, Relax, Calm



Cannabinoid Profile & Potency levels:

12.0% CBDA

14.2% CBD

7% THC-O (70 MG per gram)

0.289% Total THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)

No detectable delta-9 THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)



9.7 mg per g Linalool

9.4 mg per g Caryophyllene

7.0 mg per g Limonene

4.9 mg per g Myrcene

3.4 mg per g Pinene



Safety Tests:

Pesticides - PASS

Microbials - PASS

Mycotoxins - PASS

Heavy Metals - PASS

Foreign Matter - PASS

