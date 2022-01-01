About this product
DELTA O HEMP KIEF JOINTS contain 1 GRAM of THC-O ACETATE INFUSED HEMP FLOWER and are filled in an organic RAW KING SIZE CONE then dusted with an award-winning kief coating on the outside. This is a must try and you can definitely smell the garlic coming from this THC-O Acetate infused strain!
These products may cause intoxicating and or psychoactive effects.
CBD Flower Information:
Type: Indica leaning hybrid
Lineage: Jazzy Garlic OG
Aroma: Dank, Kush, Garlic
Feeling: Relief, Relax, Calm
Cannabinoid Profile & Potency levels:
12.0% CBDA
14.2% CBD
7% THC-O (70 MG per gram)
0.289% Total THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)
No detectable delta-9 THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)
9.7 mg per g Linalool
9.4 mg per g Caryophyllene
7.0 mg per g Limonene
4.9 mg per g Myrcene
3.4 mg per g Pinene
Safety Tests:
Pesticides - PASS
Microbials - PASS
Mycotoxins - PASS
Heavy Metals - PASS
Foreign Matter - PASS
About this brand
Royal Vibes Cannabis
Royal Vibes is a holistically focused, online dispensary who carries 100% hemp derived THC compounds. In addition, we carry CBD, natural and organic products that have that have the potential to enhance and accommodate every lifestyle.