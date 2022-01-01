Delta-O Harlequin Hemp Flower



Experience the power of Delta-O Harlequin Hemp Flower. This Sativa leaning hybrid delivers delayed euphoric effects. The Delta-O THC compound is making waves amongst hemp users. Known as the “spiritual” compound, Delta-O Harlequin is Sativa dominant and will have you feeling more uplifted, focused, and energized.



Key Features



Infused with THC-O Acetate

Sativa dominant hybrid that leaves you feeling focused, uplifted, and energized

100% Hemp derived

Feel the euphoria of Delta-O Harlequin Hemp Flower and order yours today!



This product may cause intoxicating and or psychoactive effects.



CBD Flower Information:

Type: Sativa leaning hybrid

Lineage: Colombian Gold x Thai

Aroma: Spice, Sweet, Wood

Feeling: Energy, focus, creative



Cannabinoid Profile & Potency levels:

13.9% CBDA

7% THC-O (70 MG per gram)

0.274% Total THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)

No detectable delta-9 THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)



1.6 mg per g Bisabolol

2.2 mg per g Caryophyllene

1.2 mg per g Guaiol

3.3 mg per g Myrcene

1.3 mg per g Pinene



Safety Tests:

Pesticides - PASS

Microbials - PASS

Mycotoxins - PASS

Heavy Metals - PASS

Foreign Matter - PASS