Delta-O Harlequin Hemp Flower
Experience the power of Delta-O Harlequin Hemp Flower. This Sativa leaning hybrid delivers delayed euphoric effects. The Delta-O THC compound is making waves amongst hemp users. Known as the “spiritual” compound, Delta-O Harlequin is Sativa dominant and will have you feeling more uplifted, focused, and energized.
Key Features
Infused with THC-O Acetate
Sativa dominant hybrid that leaves you feeling focused, uplifted, and energized
100% Hemp derived
Feel the euphoria of Delta-O Harlequin Hemp Flower and order yours today!
This product may cause intoxicating and or psychoactive effects.
CBD Flower Information:
Type: Sativa leaning hybrid
Lineage: Colombian Gold x Thai
Aroma: Spice, Sweet, Wood
Feeling: Energy, focus, creative
Cannabinoid Profile & Potency levels:
13.9% CBDA
7% THC-O (70 MG per gram)
0.274% Total THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)
No detectable delta-9 THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)
1.6 mg per g Bisabolol
2.2 mg per g Caryophyllene
1.2 mg per g Guaiol
3.3 mg per g Myrcene
1.3 mg per g Pinene
Safety Tests:
Pesticides - PASS
Microbials - PASS
Mycotoxins - PASS
Heavy Metals - PASS
Foreign Matter - PASS
Royal Vibes Cannabis
Royal Vibes is a holistically focused, online dispensary who carries 100% hemp derived THC compounds. In addition, we carry CBD, natural and organic products that have that have the potential to enhance and accommodate every lifestyle.