Nacho Cheese Weedos



Our crunchy, mouthwatering cheese flavored tortilla chips have been infused with 250MG of Delta 8 and will have you wanting more!



And remember, as good as this chip tastes, please start small until you become familiar and comfortable with the effects, then adjust accordingly.



Serving Suggestion: 5mg - 10mg



Each package contains 250mg of Delta 8.



Wait 60-90 minutes for effect and do not drive or operate heavy machinery. Do not eat or drink our products all at one time unless you are experienced with the product as effects may be delayed. Each bite is different for everyone.



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



This product may cause intoxicating and or psychoactive effects.