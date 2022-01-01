Premium Infused Chocolate Has Never Tasted So Good!



Indulge in our Delta 8 Infused Chocolate Bars and let the creamy, smooth flavors create a sensory overload.



Our pure Milk and Dark chocolate bars are made with real ingredients and gently infused with 500mg of Delta 8 cannabinoid.



And remember, as good as this chocolate tastes, please start small until you become familiar and comfortable with the effects, then adjust accordingly.



Serving Suggestion: 5mg - 10mg



Each bar contains 10 servings of 50mg per square, totaling 500mg of Delta 8.



Wait 60-90 minutes for effect and do not drive or operate heavy machinery. Do not eat or drink our products all at one time unless you are experienced with the product as effects may be delayed. Each bite is different for everyone.



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.