About this product
Natural CBD Toothpaste created by dentists using ingredients that are backed by science and proven to work. This premium toothpaste contains nano-hydroxyapatite to help remineralize and strengthen teeth. This toothpaste was specifically formulated to naturally whiten your teeth without damaging enamel.
Broad Spectrum CBD Oil- NO THC
Remineralizes with Hydroxyapatite
Peppermint flavored
Fluoride-free, paraben-free, vegan & cruelty-free
No harsh foaming agents; SLS & sulfate-free
Strengthens and restores your tooth enamel
Antiplaque & naturally whitening
Naturally flavored with beneficial essential oils
Safe enough to eat!
Broad Spectrum CBD Oil- NO THC
Remineralizes with Hydroxyapatite
Peppermint flavored
Fluoride-free, paraben-free, vegan & cruelty-free
No harsh foaming agents; SLS & sulfate-free
Strengthens and restores your tooth enamel
Antiplaque & naturally whitening
Naturally flavored with beneficial essential oils
Safe enough to eat!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CBDent
Natural CBD Oral Healthcare Products
CBDent was founded by a dental student at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry (LLUSD). Our mission is to provide our customers with toothpaste made from the highest quality ingredients in our efforts to improve oral healthcare throughout the United States. We will soon be expanding our product line to include several flavors and mouthwashes. The ingredients used to make our toothpaste are all natural and carefully selected by dentists. We aim to be completely transparent with our customers so we provide a QR Code and batch number on each box that displays the 3rd party lab results contained within. All of our products are made using broad spectrum CBD derived from hemp and contain 0.0% THC.
CBDent was founded by a dental student at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry (LLUSD). Our mission is to provide our customers with toothpaste made from the highest quality ingredients in our efforts to improve oral healthcare throughout the United States. We will soon be expanding our product line to include several flavors and mouthwashes. The ingredients used to make our toothpaste are all natural and carefully selected by dentists. We aim to be completely transparent with our customers so we provide a QR Code and batch number on each box that displays the 3rd party lab results contained within. All of our products are made using broad spectrum CBD derived from hemp and contain 0.0% THC.