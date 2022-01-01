CBD infused Facial Mask
A phytocannabinoid rich hemp oil infused face mask to help calm and soothe the skin. This super charged sheet mask is infused with 0.0% THC hemp oil elements and various plant extracts to promote healthy hydrated skin. Potent cannabinoid antioxidants work to help undo skin damage from pollution, sun, and various environmental factors. The cellulose mask wraps the skin to prevent active ingredients from evaporating allowing for complete penetration to visibly improve the appearance of fine lines and large pores.
This mask is FREE of Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, Animal products, Mineral Oil, Artificial fragrance, Artificial coloring, Denatured alcohol, and Benzophenones.
Benefits:
Soothes after procedure Safe for all skin types
Anti-Aging Promotes Hydration
Reduces signs of fatigue Homeostasis
Fights Free Radicals Nourishing Properties
0.0% THC (non-psychoactive)
INGREDIENTS: Water, Glycerin, Dipropylene Glycol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Sodium Benzoate, Chlorphenesin, Sodium Hyaluronate, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Disodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Quillaja Saponaria Bark Extract, Glycyrrhiza Uralensis (Licorice) Root Extract, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Flower Extract, Fragrance
INGREDIENTS: Water, Glycerin, Dipropylene Glycol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Sodium Benzoate, Chlorphenesin, Sodium Hyaluronate, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Disodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Quillaja Saponaria Bark Extract, Glycyrrhiza Uralensis (Licorice) Root Extract, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Flower Extract, Fragrance
CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor
Axia Medical Solutions is a California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor and is FDA Compliant.
The CBDermesse skin care products are an extension of the popular Dermesse anti-aging and acne products that are sold through physician's offices. In addition, the CBDermesse brand includes CBD infused acne, anti-aging, and soothing products. All CBD raw material is Broad Spectrum and tested to a 0.0% THC level. The CBDermesse and Dermesse brands are produced by Axia Medical Solutions, LLC.
