A phytocannabinoid rich hemp oil infused face mask to help calm and soothe the skin. This super charged sheet mask is infused with 0.0% THC hemp oil elements and various plant extracts to promote healthy hydrated skin. Potent cannabinoid antioxidants work to help undo skin damage from pollution, sun, and various environmental factors. The cellulose mask wraps the skin to prevent active ingredients from evaporating allowing for complete penetration to visibly improve the appearance of fine lines and large pores.



This mask is FREE of Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, Animal products, Mineral Oil, Artificial fragrance, Artificial coloring, Denatured alcohol, and Benzophenones.



Benefits:

Soothes after procedure Safe for all skin types



Anti-Aging Promotes Hydration



Reduces signs of fatigue Homeostasis



Fights Free Radicals Nourishing Properties



0.0% THC (non-psychoactive)



INGREDIENTS: Water, Glycerin, Dipropylene Glycol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Sodium Benzoate, Chlorphenesin, Sodium Hyaluronate, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Disodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Quillaja Saponaria Bark Extract, Glycyrrhiza Uralensis (Licorice) Root Extract, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Flower Extract, Fragrance