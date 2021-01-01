About this product

Convenient. Simple. Straightforward. You’re someone who wants your daily dose of CBD with a quick gulp of water, maybe alongside your other everyday vitamins. You’ll get that and more with our CBD oil gelatin Capsules, made from organically-grown CBD. We’ve added MCT oil to each capsule as an added bonus to provide you with nutrients your body needs. Enjoy full-spectrum CBD — loaded with cannabinoids, natural terpenes, amino acids, and vitamins, all in an easy-to-swallow and premium quality gel capsule. (30 x 25mg capsules per bottle, 750mg total CBD)