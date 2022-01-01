About this product
Our Maui Wowie Sativa Vape Pen is designed to give you a pleasurable cannabis experience, while still adhering to legal THC limits. This convenient vape pen also provides you with the calming wellness benefits of full spectrum CBD. But in addition, you get the mood-lifting vibe of a good cannabis sativa — all in a discrete, easy-to-use vape pen!
* Warning: May cause psychotropic effect
* Full spectrum CBD
* 2.5mg of THC per pen
* Disposable & discrete; no need to charge
* Approximately 400 puffs per pen
* Ceramic coil with 1mL of CBD liquid
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
