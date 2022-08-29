About this product
Grab a delicious, healthy, and calming treat for your best bud. Made with a fantastic blend of broad spectrum CBD, powerful antioxidants, vitamins, nutrients, and the natural flavor of sweet potatoes, these vegan treats are the perfect companion for any furry friend. Each bag contains 30 treats.
* Broad Spectrum CBD (450mg)
* Powerful Antioxidants from Blueberries, Spinach, and Parsley
* Human-Grade and Vegan
* Turmeric and Other Nutrients for Better Joint Health
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
