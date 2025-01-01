We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Uncover Nature's Gift
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
CBDiscovery products
207 products
Pre-rolls
Siberian Express x Northern Wreck Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 36.68%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Opies Frost Cartridge 1g
by CBDiscovery
THC 65.14%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Bubba God Bud x Pennywise Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 28.3%
CBD 10.1%
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch x Cherry Punch Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 39.34%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Sno Cartridge 1g
by CBDiscovery
THC 71.84%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
THC Bomb Cartridge 1g
by CBDiscovery
THC 65.12%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Honey Melon Haze x Northern Melon Infused Preroll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 36.79%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
SNO CO2 Cartridge 1g
by CBDiscovery
THC 71.84%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blue City Diesel x Cuvee Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 34.7%
CBD 0.09%
Resin
Root Beer Float Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by CBDiscovery
THC 63.98%
CBD 0%
Resin
THC Bomb Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by CBDiscovery
THC 65.12%
CBD 0%
Resin
Blue Magoo Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by CBDiscovery
THC 71.09%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blue City Diesel x Royal Highness Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 360.72%
CBD 0.9%
Resin
Everest Frost Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by CBDiscovery
THC 69.82%
CBD 0.11%
Solvent
Tahoe Sap Terp Sugar 1g
by CBDiscovery
THC 73.11%
CBD 0%
Resin
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by CBDiscovery
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Purple Garanimal Sugar Sauce 1g
by CBDiscovery
THC 67.4%
CBD 0.2%
Wax
Violet Berries Wax 1g
by CBDiscovery
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream x Dutch Dream Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 46.02%
CBD 0.18%
Pre-rolls
Bubba God x Bubba Banner Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 41.9%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Lemon Shocker x Rootbeer Float Infused Pre-Rolls 2g 2-pack
by CBDiscovery
THC 34%
CBD 0%
Hash
Purple Punch x Cherry Chem Hash 1g
by CBDiscovery
THC 39.34%
CBD 0%
Wax
Citrus Tahoe Sap Sugar Wax 1g
by CBDiscovery
THC 69.32%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Banana Split x Banana Jack Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 23.53%
CBD 0%
Catalog